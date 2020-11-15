May 7, 1923 — November 2, 2020
Norine Broberg died in Walla Walla on Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 97. Norine was born May 7, 1923, in the town of ‘old’ Wallula to Thomas Earl and Lena Burdett. She attended Columbia High School at Two Rivers, WA, and graduated in 1941 as valedictorian. After high school she went to work for the 13th District Navy Headquarters in Seattle and worked there until the war was over. Her working career also included being a switchboard operator for the UPRR, and in HR for the Corps of Engineers where she retired in 1982 to travel.
Norine was an avid duplicate bridge player and obtained her Bronze Life Master in May of 2000. When she wasn’t playing bridge, she was traveling. She was Wagon Master for the WW Wagon Wheeler/Elks RV group for 16 years. She pulled a fifth wheel trailer until she was 87.
She was also a staunch republican and had received the Volunteer of the Year award at the annual banquet in 2013, which fell on her 90th birthday. Along with the family pictures on the wall was a picture of Ronald Regan.
Surviving her are her children, Debbi (McDougall) Delaney and Lisa Anderson of Walla Walla, Randy McDougall (Paula) of Auburn, CA, and Dani (Anderson) Bringhurst (Barry) of Ogden, UT. Also surviving her are eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Norine’s name may be made to Walla Walla Hospice or a veterans organization of the donor’s choice.