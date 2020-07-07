Noel A. O’Connor Jul 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Noel A. O’ConnorAug. 1, 1932 — July 5, 2020 WALLA WALLA - Noel A. O’Connor, 87, died July 5, 2020, at her home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Noel A. O'connor Arrangement Main Walla Walla Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists