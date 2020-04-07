Nicholas Andrew Notaras
— April 1, 2020
Nicholas Andrew (Andy) Notaras, 52, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Andy was born to Nicholas George Notaras and Cheryl Kay Powers in Ballard, Washington. Following a brief stay in the Soap Lake, Washington area, Andy’s family settled in Walla Walla, with Andy graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1986. After graduation, Andy served his country while enlisting in the U.S. Army. Eventually, Andy enrolled and studied Psychology, at Northwest College. Following his studies at NW, Andy pursued a career in the construction industry holding various titles while working throughout the greater West Coast.
In 2004 Andy married the love of his life, Dena Curtis Notaras. Both free spirits, they enjoyed moving around the country, always looking for their next adventure. They had many stops along the way, including Las Vegas, Nevada, Atlanta, Georgia, and Palm Springs, California, eventually coming back to their roots and settling in rural Eastern Washington to be close to family.
Andy had many interests and a multitude of talents. He loved working with his hands, there was never a project that went unfinished around the house. Andy had a hobby of creating intricate metal artwork and wire candelabras, and found tremendous joy preparing meals in the kitchen with his beautiful wife Dena. Andy and Dena enjoyed spending time at their Oregon cabin, performing remodeling and landscaping on their homes, and planting beautiful gardens each year wherever they lived. Andy also loved playing basketball. He was a member of the 1986 Walla Walla High School basketball team that finished 6th in state. He was also a member of the 1992-93 Men’s basketball team at Northwest College that was NCCAA Division II National Champions, an accomplishment Andy held dear to his heart. Always spontaneous, he loved to jump in his car or on his Harley and head wherever the road took him. You never knew when he would show up at your door for a grilled steak dinner and a slice of pie.
Andy’s easy going demeanor and generous heart will be missed by many, but his spirit will live on.
Andy is survived by his wife, Dena Notaras of Walla Walla; father, Nicholas Notaras of Walla Walla; sister, Anne-Marie Notaras of Walla Walla; brothers: Mark Notaras of Seattle, and Chris Notaras (Lisa) of Portland, Oregon; and his loving nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his loving mother, Cheryl Kay Powers.
Private funeral arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A celebration of Andy’s life for family and close friends will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make donations to the charity of your choice in Andy’s name.