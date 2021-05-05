Nevah Ruby Bolen
February 3, 1930 — April 28, 2021
Nevah was born February 3, 1930, to Myrtle Pauline “Andrews” Waggoner and John Claude Waggoner in Payette, Arkansas. She had 8 brothers and sisters with Nevah being 3rd from the eldest.
Nevah attended school in Arkansas and completed the 12th grade. Her education was cut short in a sudden move to Eastern Oregon. The family followed the work and Oregon was where they moved. Nevah’s mother was a certified school teacher in Arkansas and after the move she taught the younger kids until school could be arranged in Oregon. In Arkansas, Nevah played basketball with her sister; Betty in high school. Nevah and Betty also sang on the radio back home.
Here in Milton-Freewater she met her true love, Romeo Elliott “Buck” Bolen. They married on November 24, 1948. Buck worked in the orchards, while they lived in Milton-Freewater and they had their first daughter in 1949. They left the area for a few years and moved to Coos Bay. They were there about three years and moved back and Buck continued working in the orchards. After moving back, Buck and Nevah had two more daughters and a son. Nevah loved to sew, quilt, garden, can, play her guitar’s and dance. Nevah worked outside the home when the kids were older. She worked at Smith Frozen Foods occasionally and was a Floor Lady “Supervisor” at Blue Mountain Growers for about 25 years. She also worked side by side with her husband Buck in the orchards for many years.
Nevah is preceded in death by her husband, Romeo Elliott “Buck” Bolen; daughter, Debra Joann “Bolen” Steele; all her siblings except the youngest, Larry Waggoner out of nine children. Nevah is survived by her eldest daughter, Donna Lee “Bolen” Fauver and her husband Cliff, daughter Cheryl Denise “Bolen” Rohan and husband Craig, son Romie Elliott Bolen and wife Rebecca; god-daughter, Violeta Diaz; great-god-grandson, Christian Diaz; along with 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Nevah has many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was at peace with her world.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 4-7:00 pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com