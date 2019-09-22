Neta O. (Wray) Entze
— Sept. 16, 2019
Neta O. (Wray) Entze passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, at the age of 96. Neta was born in Wallowa, OR to Coley and Doris Wray.
She moved to Walla Walla after high school to attend beauty school. She worked for then owned Mode Beauty Salon until 1944. During that time, she met and married Rudolph Entze. They were married for 56 years until Rudy’s passing in 1998. During their marriage they lived in Walla Walla, College Place, and Clarkston, WA until Neta developed Dementia and was moved to Port Orchard, WA to be closer to her family.
Neta is survived by two sons, Steve Entze (Liz) of Camden, SC and Kevin Entze (Vicki) of Gig Harbor, WA.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Hansen and Ruby Erickson.
Graveside services and internment will be at the Blue Mt. Memorial Cemetery in College Place, on Friday September 27, at 2:00 p.m.