Narcisa (Maria) DelaRosa
— October 3, 2020
Narcisa (Maria) DelaRosa was born in Anson, Texas, to Narcisa Barrientez Martinez. She passed away October 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Maria was raised in Texas in the early parts of her life by her mother and step-father, Lucas Martinez. At the age of 17, she married the love of her life, Flavio DelaRosa. Together they traveled the western part of the country and raised 15 children.
In 1974, Maria and her family came to settle and retire in Walla Walla. She was a laborer and homemaker. Maria was known for her beautiful heart and her love to help those in need. Family gatherings were her favorites along with nights at the casino. She loved her time playing BINGO and singing and dancing to her favorite music. She was always smiling as she would cook her famous dishes and would teach her granddaughters to continue the family tradition.
She voluntarily prayed for people and people came to her thinking she was a healer for her prayers. She will be remembered for her unconditional love and acceptance of others. Her home was and will always be safe heaven for her love ones.
She is survived by seven sons, Ramon (Gloria), Flavio (Tina), Jose, Francisco, Jesse (Tamara), Eddie, Victor (Amanda); and four daughters, Alma, Maria, Guadalupe, and Gloria (Ed). Maria admired her 60 grandchildren, over 80 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; two sons, Eloys and Oscar; and two daughters, Dolores and Rosa; and a great-grandson.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Herring Funeral Home on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 11am-6pm; Rosary will be held at 6pm. Mass will be held on Friday at 1pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, following procession to Mountain View Cemetery. Reception will be held at Pioneer Park.