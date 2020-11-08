Naomi Ruth Della
May 24, 1924 — November 3, 2020
In Loving Memory
Naomi Ruth Howe Della of College Place, passed away November 3, 2020. At her request, a private family graveside service will be held at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, College Place.
Mrs. Della was born May 24, 1924, in Portland, OR to Will Alfred Howe and Genevieve Mary Kuhnley Howe. She married Anthony Vincent Della March 8, 1949, in Portland, OR.
Mrs. Della was a Veteran of World War II serving in the Army Air Corps. She worked for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company as an operator, at the Walla Walla General Hospital, and the Veterans Administration Hospital as a Practical Nurse for 35 years.
Mrs. Della is survived by a step son, Michael H. Della of Spokane, WA; a son, Jonathan M. Della of Lynnwood, WA; and a daughter, Jennifer A. Della of College Place. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Gaylord T. Della; and a sister, Dolores L. Beattie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com