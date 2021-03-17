Naomi LaVonne Hair
November 20, 1931 — March 10, 2021
Walla Walla resident, Naomi LaVonne Hair, passed away peacefully at her home on March 10, 2021.
Naomi was born on November 20, 1931, to Carl and Violet Bridges, in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Her parents were dairy farmers, and she spent her youth growing up on their farms in Dixie, Washington, where she attended Dixie School and played the Upright Bass; and in Umapine, Oregon, where she attended McLoughlin High School and was Pea Festival Princess.
On September 14, 1952, Naomi married Richard Eugene Hair, in Walla Walla, Washington. They were married for 63 years, raising their two children and farming wheat, in Walla Walla County. Naomi enjoyed many fun, lively times as a member of Four Seasons, PEO, Walla Walla Country Club, Junior Club and Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
Naomi is survived by her children, Steve (Elizabeth) Hair, and Shannon (Bill) Secolo; two grandchildren, Lauren (Corey) Small, and Adam (Emma) Hair; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dale (Janet) Bridges and Rodney Bridges. She was preceded in death by her husband.
The family wishes to thank Elvira Burgueno for being a wonderful caregiver and friend to Naomi. A private family gathering will be held on a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 https://www.herringgroseclose.com/