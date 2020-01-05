Nancy “Murphy” Short
Nov. 17, 1964 — Jan. 1, 2020
Nancy “Murphy” Short, 55, passed away January 1, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date and all will be welcomed.
Nancy was born in Spokane, WA to Raymond and Mary (Kerns) Kenworthy on November 17, 1964. She graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1983. In 1986 Nancy married Scott Short on September 14th at Pioneer Park here in Walla Walla. Nancy had been a cashier and customer service representative for L&G Ranch Supply where she brightened everyone’s days daily.
Nancy was always outgoing, joyful, and friendly, she never met a stranger. She loved working and meeting people in the community and lived to bring joy into other lives daily. She will be missed by many.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Scott Short; son, Stephen Short; sisters, Cheryl (Randy) Kerby, Angie (Jimmy) Brown; brothers, Mike (Staci) Kenworthy, Dan (Jen) Kenworthy, Scott (Holly) Kenworthy; parents, Mary Kenworthy, Judy Short; and 36 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Kenworthy; and father-in-law, Gary Short.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com