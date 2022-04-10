Nancy Mae (Fisher) Amon
October 21, 1953 — December 30, 2021
Nancy Mae (Fisher) Amon passed away December 30, 2021, at the age of 68, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. She went into the emergency room the evening prior, was transferred to the ICU in the early morning, and passed away unexpectedly soon after of heart failure with her husband Danny by her side.
Nancy was born in Moses Lake, Washington on October 21, 1953, the youngest of three daughters born to Richard and Blanche (Hood) Fisher. She grew up in Moses Lake and then Milton-Freewater, where she graduated from Walla Walla Valley Academy and later attended Walla Walla College. She fell in love with Danny Amon of Milton-Freewater and they married on November 27, 1976. Both Nancy’s and Danny’s families moved to Milton-Freewater in their early childhood, but they attended different schools and did not meet until their early 20s when Danny returned from two years in the military.
Danny and Nancy bought a home in Hermiston, OR where Danny drove truck for UPS. It was there they welcomed a daughter, Melissa, and a son, Ean, three years later. In 1985 they relocated to a small farm in Milton-Freewater to be closer with family. While living in an older, single-wide mobile home on seven acres, Nancy designed her dream home, which Danny made a reality after several tireless years of late nights and long weekends. It was in this home they raised their children and retired, and where Nancy grew impressive vegetable and flower gardens.
Nancy loved gardening and creating a peaceful and beautiful space outdoors amongst her flowers. She also had a passion for healthy cooking and produced incredibly delicious whole-foods meals for her family using the vegetables grown in her own garden. She raised chickens, a love she discovered through her sister, Ruth, and spoiled them with organic feed, a huge garden to forage, and the utmost care. They produced a bounty of delicious eggs, which, along with her garden produce, was shared with many lucky friends and family.
An immensely talented seamstress, Nancy was known for her detailed and beautiful work, creating everything from wedding dresses to men’s suits and western equestrian wear, with countless alterations and repairs. In the later years of her sewing, she acquired a heavy-duty leather sewing machine and produced amazing chaps and outfits for many years for the Walla Walla Fair Court and Pioneer Posse, as well as several other area fair courts. Nancy’s love of sewing started at a very young age, taught by her mother, and lasted over 60 years.
Nancy was also a passionate crafter, often sending incredible homemade cards to friends and family that were both beautiful and personal. She amassed an extensive assortment of stamps, inks, and other paper-crafting supplies in her incredibly organized craft room, which was featured as the December Studio Showcase Winner by Stamp-n-Storage in 2020. It was in this room that her organization and crafting skills shined, and it was her happy place where she would lose hours creating amazing works while listening to her soothing classical piano music, usually with one of her beloved cats for company.
Nancy had a kind heart and was loved and cherished by all who had the honor of knowing her. Everyone and everything she touched was her top priority and received her full attention and care. Her husband, children, family, friends, cats, chickens, and garden were all number one.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and both of her sisters, Ruth and Rosalie. She is survived by her husband, Danny Amon; daughter, Melissa Cochran and grandchildren, Kylie and Preston; son, Ean Amon (Brooke); nephew, Kevin Callos (Alisa); and many cousins and extended family.
A memorial of Nancy’s life will be held Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m., at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Nancy and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.