Nancy M. Amon Jan 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy M. AmonOct. 21, 1953 — Dec. 30, 2021MILTON-FREEWATER - Nancy M. Amon, 68, died Dec. 30, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nancy M. Amon Arrangement Rd Walla Walla Pend Read more: +2 Shirley Roselle Barclay Fouts 52 min ago Gilberto Lugo 1 hr ago Shirley Ruble 1 hr ago DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Home RELIABLE HOUSECLEANING Pet Lab puppies Job 1 Veterinary Clinic Milton-Freewater, OR Antiques 2 Leathers Condition: UsedColor: White Porcelian ALL CLASSIFIEDS