Nancy Lois Aichele
March 26, 1934 — March 4, 2021
Nancy Lois Aichele, 86, of Walla Walla, earned her wings on March 4, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Nancy was born to Fred and Edith Leonard on March 26, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA.
She married Hubert Aichele on July 30, 1950, and stayed home to raise her family. Some of her hobbies were crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking, and reading.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Hubert; sons, Wayne (Sue) Stephen, Daniel (Julie) Todd, daughters, Dorothy (Bruce) Hey, Pamela (Scott) Massey, and Terri (Marty) Hellberg; 34 grandchildren, 63 greatgrandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and eight sisters. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, and one great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Breast Cancer Association.