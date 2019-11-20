Nancy Kay Jones Montgomery
Oct. 22, 1941 — Nov. 14, 2019
Nancy Kay Jones Montgomery, age 78, of Glenns Ferry, ID., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.
Nancy was born October 22, 1941, in Glenns Ferry, one of twin daughters born to Forrest (Timber) and Leona Jones. She was raised and schooled in Glenns Ferry, graduating in 1960. Growing up, one of her favorite memories was riding her horse with her lifelong friend Juanita. On October 22, 1960, Nancy married Worth Montgomery. One of her favorite summers was when they lived on the Ranch in Hill City, ID.
She lived in La Grande, OR and Walla Walla, for a time, moving back to Glenns Ferry to spend time with her mother. She loved to garden and fish. She also taught her grandchildren to crochet and loved when they would visit her at her home in Glenns Ferry. She has been a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Glenns Ferry since 1961. One of her favorite trips was a cruise with her friends through the Panama Canal. She also loved spending time at the Oregon Coast.
Nancy is survived by her children, Joni (Mike) Porter of Boise, Teri (Jamie) Martin of Meridian and Michael (Michelle) Montgomery of WA; seven grandchildren, Kylie Porter, Ryan Porter, Rachel Jones, Jon Martin, Justin (Brooke) Martin, Justin (Brenna) Destito and Paige Montgomery; two great-grandchildren, Isaac Destito and Ella Destito; her twin sister, Linda Smisek and family; along with many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her aunt and uncle, Claudine and Kenneth Cartner.
The family would like to thank St. Lukes Hospital and Keystone Hospice for their care and support.
Donations can be made in Nancy’s name to the Glenns Ferry Library, PO Box 910, Glenns Ferry, ID 83623.