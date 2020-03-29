Nancy Kay Beckley
June 22, 1947 — March 15, 2020
Nancy Kay Beckley of Walla Walla, was born on June 22, 1947, in Seattle, Washington to parents, Don and Ethel Webber Wills. She passed away on March 15, 2020, in Spokane, Washington at the age of 72 years. Nancy was raised and attended schools in Waitsburg. She worked for many years as a payroll clerk at Hanford in Richland, Washington before retiring in 2008. She was friendly, outgoing and had a wonderful sense of humor. Nancy loved her family and friends and especially cherished time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed movies, reading, holiday gatherings, and spending Christmas morning with her family in Hermiston.
Nancy is the beloved mother of Kevin Beckley and his wife Amanda, Hermiston, OR; beloved grandmother of Tyler, Jordan, Haley, Matthew and Macy Beckley; and beloved great-grandmother of Connor and Logan; loving sister to Carol Heilbrun and Diana Fry; and numerous nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.