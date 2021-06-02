Nancy Joan Herres
April 24, 1961 — May 26, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce Nancy Joan Herres, age 60, passed away on May 26, 2021. She battled breast cancer for over 6 years and was an inspiration in how positive she remained until the end.
She is survived by her two children, Kevin Herres (Kimberly) in Seattle, Washington, and Casey Herres (Tessa) in Walla Walla, Washington; her grandchildren, Scarlet Herres and Margaux Herres; and her mother, Frances Roth.
Nancy worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years as a Real Estate Professional. She was recognized for her leadership, technical knowledge, and ability to adapt to ever changing requirements. Nancy was awarded the Superior Civilian Service Award for her lasting impact on the Corps.
There will be a private memorial with more details to come. Thank you for keeping her and our family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.