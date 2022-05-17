Nancy Helen Swanson
April 10, 1943 — May 1, 2022
Nancy Helen Swanson, 79, of Milton-Freewater, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Cascade Valley Assisted Living Center in Milton-Freewater. Graveside services were held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Milton-Freewater cemetery.
Nancy was born April 10, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska to T. Bruce and Helen (Cady) Louthan. She spent her childhood growing up on a farm near Webb, Iowa and attended Webb Community School. She went on to attend Iowa State University. On December 1962 she married Dennis Adams in Webb, Iowa. They made their home in Oregon. Two children were born to this union, Michael and Louise. They later divorced and Nancy married Robert Swanson on May 1, 1976, in Pendleton, Oregon. Robert passed away in 2006. Nancy enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, camping, boating and shopping.
She is survived by her children, Michael Adams of Rocklin, California and Louise Waggoner of Dayton; stepsons, Robert Jr. and Eric Swanson of Oregon City, Oregon; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Stephen (Nancy) Louthan of Hudson, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Tommy Louthan.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com