Nancy Gail Gradwohl Austin
April 18, 1939 — August 16, 2021
Nancy Gail Austin, 82, passed away on August 16, 2021, at her home in Walla Walla, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born and raised in Walla Walla. She was the daughter of William and Anna Gradwohl. Nancy attended Paine School, Pioneer Junior High, and Walla Walla High School. She graduated from Wa-Hi in 1957.
In 1959, Nancy married David Leo Austin. They later divorced. From this union Todd David and Gregory Scott were born. The boys were Nancy’s pride and joy. Nancy graduated from Washington State College in 1961. She received her BA in Education with a minor in Sociology and Childhood Education. After graduation and teaching for a year at Sharpstein Elementary School, Nancy continued her graduate work. She received her fifth year from Walla Walla College.
Nancy retired in 1998 after 37 years of teaching at Sharpstein. She worked with many wonderful people and had a lot of wonderful students who she enjoyed visiting with when she saw them out and about after all these years. After retiring, Nancy was able to spend time with her grandchildren, friends, and enjoyed volunteering for many different things.
She was a member of St. Pauls Episcopal Church, Washington State University Alumni Association, Walla Walla Columbia School Retiree Association, Elks Lodge #287, The Little Theatre, and P.E.O Chapter F.T. She was a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, Walla Walla Symphony, American Association of University Women, and Travel Club.
She had many hobbies and interests. They included traveling, amateur photography, collecting coins, spoons, stamps, going to movies, musical events, and plays. Nancy had such a kind, warm, and generous heart which will be missed by all who knew her. She was very loving to all her children and grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Austin; her sisters, Judith Gradwohl Brinson and Shirley Gradwohl Dement; her parents, William and Anna Gradwohl; paternal grandparents, William, and Mary Gradwohl; maternal grandparents, Peter and Anna E. Gradwohl; many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Nancy is survived by her son, Todd Austin, daughter-in-law, Teresa Austin, grandchildren Cody, Alexis, Joshua Austin, and Kirsten Taylor. Nancy is also survived by her nephew, Kevin Dement (Sylvia); nieces, Kathy Brinson, Becky Marty (Steve); great-nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Nancy G. Austin memorial fund through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.