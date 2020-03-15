Nancy Cronon Ball
— March 7, 2020
Nancy Cronon Ball, 93, died at Wheatland Village in Walla Walla, on March 7, 2020.
The youngest of three children, Nancy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Edmund D. and Florence Meyer Cronon in 1927, and she lived there until graduating from high school in 1944. Four years later she received her degree from Oberlin College and went on to graduate studies at Yale Divinity School.
In September 1949, she married George Hudson Ball in New Haven, Connecticut, and in 1960—following stays in Oberlin, Ohio, and St. Paul, Minnesota—they moved with their four young children to Walla Walla where she resided until her death.
After obtaining her education credentials at Whitman College, she taught in the Walla Walla Public Schools from 1969 to 1986—the last seven years helping to establish and conduct the Explorer Program for academically gifted students. She also taught in the Education Department of Whitman College for a year and in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures (English) at Yunnan University in Kunming, China, in 1986-87. Her interest in China resulted in warm friendships, most notably with her “Chinese daughters” Hui Ni and Xiaoqing Lange, that flourished throughout the rest of her life.
Nancy’s numerous community activities included roles as President of the Public Library Board, Chair of the City Planning Commission, Chair of Citizens for Good Governance, and member of the Walla Walla Board of Adjustment, the League of Women Voters, and “Walla Walla 2020.” On a broader scale, she served as Regional Director of the Washington State Mathematics Council and as a member of the Washington State Council on Economic Education.
A tribute received at the end of her life attests to her concern for the surrounding community: “Nancy was a quiet force for social justice, committed to equity and moral treatment for all people and the environment. She was a citizen of civil society and highly engaged in city and county government planning efforts in order to protect the beauty and natural resources of the Walla Walla Valley. She was a champion for women and was recognized as one of the YWCA’s first leaders of distinction. And always, she was an educator, helping people to see both the big picture and the details. She was the rare person of vision who actually knew things had to get done in order to get there—so she also ‘got things done,’ efficiently and competently.”
Nancy was especially fond of outdoor activities with family and friends: skiing in the winter, hiking during the other three seasons, and traveling to all corners of the world with her husband George during their retirement. An avid gardener, she devoted years to planning and maintaining Walla Walla’s Xeriscape Park and the Mill Creek walking path. When not outdoors, she relished decades of participation in her book group as well as the Walla Walla Symphony Chorale and later the Walla Walla Choral Society.
In 1951 and again three years later, Nancy and George led Quaker summer workcamps in Mexico for groups of college students—an association with the Quakers that she continued in Walla Walla. Long an active participant in the local Friends Meeting, she formed enduring relationships there that touched many of her other endeavors.
In view of all these activities, Nancy amazed those who knew her by finding time every year—for half a century—to bake dozens of different kinds of Christmas cookies not only for her family but for much of the neighborhood and friends farther afield.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; her parents; her brother, David Cronon; and her sister, Connie Thurber. She is survived by her four children and their families: Alan (Colleen) and granddaughters Carolyn and Laura; Sarah (Ken) and grandsons Lee (Katherine) and William (Ali); Larry; Eric (Candace) and step-granddaughters Helen Cantero (Victor) and Eva Dorrough; plus two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life is being planned, with details to be communicated later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to a charity of your choice in support of the environment, education, or social justice.