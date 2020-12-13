Nancy Carol Jennings
June 14, 1934 — December 3, 2020
Nancy, 86, was “Called…into the Light” ending her earthly journey of peace and love on Dec. 3, 2020, in Spokane, WA, she was surrounded by family. Nancy was born June 14, 1934, to Lloyd H. and Erma Gunning and grew up in Spokane where she graduated from North Central High School in 1952.
Nancy met Jack W. McCallum at Pinelow Church Camp, Deer Lake, WA as teenagers. They were married on Valentines Day 1953 until 1978.
She is survived by her five children with Jack. Kevin J. McCallum of Pebble Beach, CA, Susan K. McCallum of Walla Walla, Michelle A. McCallum of Spokane, Mark W. McCallum of Hermiston, OR and Jackson G. McCallum of Milton-Freewater; along with 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brothers, Vernon and Ted Gunning of Spokane.
Nancy married her beloved Dale T. Abraham in 1980, until his passing Jan. 29, 2006. These 26 years were the happiest most peaceful of her life. Nancy also married Gordon D. Jennings in 2008, sharing a great love of the Lord before his passing Feb. 11, 2019.
Nancy was beloved by all and adored by her family, she truly showed a beautiful example of righteous living with heartfelt expressions of love. She was God’s poet, an inspired writer her entire life leaving an amazing legacy of her work, many may remember her weekly poems in the Valley Herald. Her devout faith and devotion to Jesus has surely earned her sweet treasures for all eternity. Forever in our hearts until we meet again.
Nancy attended Blue Mtn Community Church and loved serving the Lord opening her home to Bible Studies, served regularly at the Christian Aid Center and had been an active member in Women’s Aglow Fellowship for several years.
Nancy will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Spokane with her parents as she wished. The family will hold a private celebration of Nancy’s life in Spokane.