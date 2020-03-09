Nancy Ann Ball
Feb. 8, 1927 — March 7, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Nancy Ann Ball, 93, died March 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
Gesa Power House Theatre presents a screening of the 2019 documentary film "Human Nature" on… Read more
The Live Cinema Series continues with a screening of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show on… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.