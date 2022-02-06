Nancy A. Grudzinski
April 18, 1959 — January 22, 2022
Nancy A. Grudzinski (Reser), age 62, passed on Saturday, January 22, 2022, peacefully at her home in Walla Walla.
Nancy was born to Glen and Nona Reser on April 18, 1959, in Dayton, Washington. She moved with her family to Walla Walla in 1962. Nancy attended Green Park Elementary, Garrison Junior High School, and Wa-Hi, graduating in 1977. She participated in a multitude of school events and athletics. While at Green Park, Nancy and her circle of friends fought for the opportunity for girls to play sports there, and this came to fruition a year later, helping to open the door to all girls; especially her younger sisters, “…to get a chance to do what the boys were doing.”
Nancy married Nick Campanelli in 1981. They later divorced. Randy and Nancy became a couple in 1984 and were together for over 35 years, marrying in April of 1994. They divorced a couple of years ago and remained close friends.
Nancy’s biggest dream and ambition were to become a mother. On August 9 of 1998, that dream came true in a big way as Nancy and Randy welcomed the joy of their lives, Abrielle “Abby,” into their home. Nancy devoted the next 23 years to be the most amazing mother to Abby, not missing one school, sports, or horse activity for the next 16 years. The family did almost everything together until Nancy’s passing. Nancy loved volunteering for any of Abby’s activities and always volunteered her family members to help as well. She also served as a mother figure, friend, and confidant to many people outside the family – always making others comfortable with her ever-present smile and laughter…. Nancy was known to tell some whopper stories, which she always embellished with a straight face just waiting for your reaction. She was also known to bust out a dance move most anywhere without warning.
Nancy was very hardworking and detailed orientated. Her skills were a big part of the success of the couples Auction and Excavation businesses. Nancy was a perfectionist, and it certainly showed in the quality of her work. Nancy memorized every zip code on vast company auction customer mailing list. Her skills were requested often by other Auction Company’s, including Garry Montague Auctioneers and Steve Van Gordon Auctioneers working throughout the Pacific Northwest and even a trip to help run auctions in upstate New York and Connecticut.
Nancy served as a board member at the Milton Freewater Pioneer Posse and was known as the Queen of the cook shack for years, where Nancy introduced “Theme Nights” for the kids, the famous “Filly Freeze.” Nancy always had something special for all the kids at the “Posse” and all kids in general.
She was” Aunt Nancy” to so many nieces and nephews and Abby’s friends. She mothered anyone who would let her. She had a special place in the hearts of the Sumerlin kids and was known as” Granny” to Cole.
Nancy had recently become very active in Cornhole tournaments here in Walla Walla, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene, and Tri-Cities. She really enjoyed traveling and meeting so many nice people. She would often throw daily with family members. I Know Nancy would Appreciate any Sponsorships or support that could be given to the local Blue Mountain Corn Hole Group through the funeral home.
Nancy made a difference in others’ lives and anything she became involved in. Her loving smile and fun attitude will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; both sets of her grandparents; her brother, Mike; and her mother and father-in-law, Elsie and Gilbert Grudzinski. She is survived by Randy Grudzinski; her daughter, Abby (Nathan) (who the sun rose and set on for Nancy); brothers, Jim (Helen), Dick, Tom (Mary); sisters, Judy (Joe), Debbie, and Patty. Nancy had numerous nieces and nephews, providing them with life lessons and unforgettable memories. It wouldn’t be fair not to include all of the animals and pets she loved over the years, especially “Charley” and “Cinch.”
Nancy’s memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Pavilion at the Fairgrounds in Walla Walla, 363 Orchard. Interment will occur on Wednesday, February 9, at 11:00 AM at the Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Blue Mountain Corn hole group, Blue Mountain Humane Society, or the Milton Freewater Pioneer Posse through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.