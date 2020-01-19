Myrna Loretta Adams
Nov. 4, 1932 — Jan. 14, 2020
Myrna L. Adams, 87, passed away January 14, 2020.
Viewing will be Thursday, January 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 24, beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, and a concluding interment will follow immediately at Mount Hope Cemetery, College Place.
Myrna was born to Anne (Jones) and Lonnie Blankenship in Weed, CA. She cooked for Smitty’s Pancake House for many years, amongst several other places around town.
She married her love Michael Adams on November 9, 1974; they just celebrated 45 years together. Myrna was a multi talented, loving, inventive, perfectionist of a woman. She loved her family and spent many years caring for them along with being an active grandmother. After a stroke 14 years ago, Michael and her granddaughter Colleen dedicated their time and love to return the favor of caring for her.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Michael Adams; three daughters, Jean Schweitzer, Mary Lyn (Loran) Heinen, Laurel (Earl) Phillips; two sons, Tony Lambert, Patrick Lambert; one brother, Jess Jesson; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laurel Moulder; a son, Michael Schweitzer; a granddaughter, Karla Schweitzer; and a great-great-grandson, Justice Earl Illescas.
