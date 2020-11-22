— November 12, 2020
Mr. Brooks K. Potter, 61, died November 12, 2020, at his home in College Place. Cremation arrangements were through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt on Dalles Military Road in Walla Walla.
The memorial service will be available online at 7 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, at StatelineSDA.org or on YouTube at “Stateline Church, Pastor Mike Lambert.” Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Outreach, 712 NE C St., College Place, WA, 99324.
Brooks Potter was born February 13, 1959, in Berkeley, CA, to Robert A. Potter and Sally Ann Shiman Potter. He graduated with honors from Piner High School, Santa Rosa, in 1977, where he ran track and played on their soccer team. He achieved highest honors when he graduated in 1979 from Santa Rosa Junior College with an A. S. degree in electronic technology, after which he worked for Laser Craft in Santa Cruz, CA. Following his baptism into the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Brooks began working in May of 1980 as a sales representative/literature evangelist for Pacific Press Publishing Association, selling Christian literature to the public door by door. His personality, friendly and always curious to learn more about people, coupled with his love of Jesus Christ as his Saviour, made this work a good fit.
In 1983, in Ukiah, CA, on April 17, Brooks married Sunnie Bea Dietrich, whom he had met while both were working as literature evangelists. For nearly 20 years, Brooks worked as a literature evangelist in various areas of the United States including California, Texas, Colorado, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest. Following that, he became a field representative for the Christian Record Services for the Blind for 16-plus years, again traveling throughout Alaska and the Pacific Northwest while mostly based in College Place, where Sunnie, a gifted musician, gave music lessons and played for various churches and musical groups. Sadly, Brooks had to retire in 2016 due to advancing early-onset dementia.
After Brooks lost his ability to drive, he started riding his bicycle for many miles every day into the surrounding countryside of our beautiful area of Washington. He loved nature scenes, taking photographs of old barns, meeting new people, and chatting with old friends. He loved to hear Sunnie play piano or organ, smiling with delight. He faithfully attended the Stateline, Oregon, Seventh-day Adventist Church with Sunnie as his chauffeur right up until the time he had to go into the nursing home.
Brooks is survived by Sunnie Bea, his wife of 37 years; one brother, Cameron Potter; one half-brother, Noah Barton, and his wife, Michelle; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Terry Dietrich (spouse, Jeannie) and Dr. Albert Randolph (spouse, Tamara, who is Sunnie’s sister); paternal aunt, Ginger (Steve Pucci) and cousins Joey and Chris Pucci; paternal aunt, Steverly Penuela and her children Allison, Alexander, and Andrew; paternal uncle, Patrick Potter and his son Kyle; maternal aunt, Vicky Mae DeMoss and her children; and maternal uncle, Stephen Masters Shiman; 11 nephews and nieces (John and Evonne Randolph, Sam and Katie Randolph, Shelle Dietrich, Cameron Dietrich, Summer and Tim Gerke, Harlow Barton, Kenzie Barton, and Delaney Barton); 10 great-nephews and nieces; and hundreds of friends he made through his years of traveling while selling books about Jesus.
Brooks was preceded in death by his father, Robert Atkinson Potter; his mother, Sally Shiman Potter Barton; his beloved grandmothers, Rubye Felton Brooks Potter and Marjorie Masters Shiman Fraley; and his uncle by marriage, Merle Dietrich, who was a spiritual mentor to him.
