Morris Jones
March 14, 1931 — July 7, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Morris Jones, 89, died July 7, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.