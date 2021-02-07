Morris Gregory Trousdale
Jan. 13, 1945 — Dec. 23, 2020
Greg was born in Walla Walla to Nina Weber and Richard Trousdale, Greg graduated from WWHS ‘63, and CWU ‘67. Most of his life a Seattleite, Greg returned home each year. Greg served in the Navy, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. After Greg worked in shipbuilding then law, retiring from Boeing in his early 60s. Greg was passionate about music and Americana, including classic vehicles. Also known as “DJ Greg Weber,” he hosted “Blue Shadows” (KCMU) for 10 years. In retirement, Greg traveled the southwest.
Greg is survived by his sister-in-law, Rita Cella-Trousdale of Mercer Island; his nephew and his wife, Mark and Daria Trousdale of San Francisco; along with many relatives and friends.
We will miss Greg’s presence, friendship, sense of humor and mean apple pie.
There will be a graveside service, led by Pastor Joel Ley of Christ Lutheran Church, 1 pm, Tuesday, February 16, Mountain View Cemetery. More on Greg at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.