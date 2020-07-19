Morris Coburn Jones
March 14, 1931 — July 7, 2020
Morris Coburn Jones, 89, passed away July 7, 2020, in Walla Walla. Morris was the only child born to Coburn and Grace Irene (King) Jones on March 14, 1931, in Winfield, Kansas.
His early years in Cedar Vale, Kansas, were spent dreaming about airplanes. He took his first plane ride in a Ford TriMotor and earned his pilot’s license the day after his 16th birthday. The family moved to Garden City, Kansas, where he graduated from Garden City High in 1949. To help save money for college, he played in a dance band during the summers, playing trumpet in rural southwestern Kansas barns and Grange Halls and also was employed as a lifeguard at the community pool.
He played football at Garden City Junior College before transferring to Kansas State College (now KSU) where he participated in the Air Force ROTC program. He and Patsy Longley were married on June 6, 1953, in Garden City. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before her death in 2018.
He graduated from K-State in 1954 with a degree in architecture and a 2nd lieutenant’s commission into the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force took them to Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Sculthorpe AFB in England. While stationed in Malden, Missouri, he and Pat helped to form a new Episcopal Church. He flew a variety of airplanes, but logged most hours in a C-119. After leaving the Air Force, he continued his service in the U.S. Army National Guard, earning U.S. Army pilots wings also.
He and Patsy returned to the States with daughter Stacy, who was born at Vance AFB, Oklahoma, driving their new British Austin Healey cross country from New York to Garden City. Son Matt was born in Garden City soon after. Morris began his architectural career in private practice. While in Garden City, he was elected to 2 terms on the City Commission, was president of the local Rotary Club and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Jaycees in 1963. He took an interest in British sports cars and did a little regional auto racing in his bug-eyed Sprite.
In 1965, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where Morris began his career with the University of Wyoming, retiring in 1986, as University Architect. During his 21 years, over 2,500,000 square feet of building space was added to the campus. While in Laramie, Morris served as president of the Rotary Club, and as Rotary District Governor, and was honored by his Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow. In 1971, he was named as the coach of the Laramie Youth Baseball All-Star Team. He was appointed as regional chairman of the Society for College and University Planning. In 1978 he served as president of the Laramie Chamber of Commerce, in 1981 he served as president of the Laramie Country Club. He served 12 years on the City of Laramie Planning & Zoning Commission- 6 of those years as chairman. He was appointed by the Governor to the State of Wyoming Energy Conservation advisory committee, advised on the construction of a new Wyoming Governor’s Residence proudly under both Republican and Democratic governors. He was an active member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral and sang in the choir. He earned his Wyoming real estate license in 1978.
After retiring to Walla Walla in 1986, he and Pat took up residence overlooking the WW Country Club Golf Course. He was happiest on the course, even if he was miffed that Pat got a hole-in-one before he did. When he did get his first hole-in-one (of several), he did so during a tourney and won a golf cart. During the limited times he could not play golf due to winter weather, he took up water color painting, a skill he learned in college, but only found time for again in retirement. He served as president and board member of the WW Country Club and lent his professional expertise during the rebuilding of the Clubhouse after it burned. He served on the Building and Grounds Committee at Whitman College and advised Walla Walla Community College on the building of the Clarkston Center Campus. Following heart surgery and cardiac rehab, he began volunteering in the cardiac rehab center at St. Mary Medical Center earning his 10-year pin. He served on the vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and sang in the choir.
Morris possessed a servant’s heart, a diplomat’s manner, a sense of adventure, a “can do” attitude, and a kind demeanor. His dry, quiet sense of humor served him well throughout his lifetime.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Pat. He is survived by daughter, Stacy (Tom) Prest of Walla Walla; and son, Matt (Tami) of Palisade, Colorado; four grandchildren, Amanda, Alesha, Chelsey and Matt II; and nine great-grandchildren, all of Colorado; his brother-in-law, Dave Longley; two nieces and a nephew.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Permanent Endowment Fund. A private interment took place at St. Paul’s Columbarium. A memorial service will be held after the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
“Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth… Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.”