Monty Hormel
Oct. 30, 1934 — Oct. 24, 2019
Spokane Valley, WA;
formerly of Ephrata, WA.
Monty Hormel passed away in the loving arms of his wife, Joellen, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Spokane Valley, WA. Monty was born on October 30, 1934, in Crookston, NE.
In his early years, Monty was a cowboy and a rancher, working on his family’s ranch outside of Rapid City, S.D. During World War II, his family relocated to Richland, WA, where he graduated from high school. However, his heart always remained with the family ranch in South Dakota.
Monty first attended college at the University of South Carolina and then, completed college at Gonzaga University before being accepted to law school at Gonzaga School of Law, graduating in 1960. In September 1960, Monty passed the Washington State Bar and actively practiced law in Warden and Ephrata, WA for 54 years.
Monty moved his family from Warden to Ephrata in 1970, where he and Joellen lived until March of 2016. While he loved practicing law, he loved his immediate family, his large extended family, and his countless friends so much more. Anyone who knew Monty, know he was a storyteller. Many days and nights, Monty’s family were entertained with family gatherings in Warden and Ephrata, in Yakima, WA at Aunt Joy and Uncle Dave’s home and at Aunt Arlene and Uncle Dick’s home in Kennewick, WA.
Many of his friends spent late nights into the early morning hours at his home in Ephrata listening to Monty’s stories, all true and some a bit exaggerated. He always said he added flowers to his stories to make them more attractive.
Monty was preceded in death by his oldest son, John
Hormel. Monty is survived by his wife, Joellen; daughter, Gretchen Hormel; John’s widow, Julie Bradford; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Barbara Hormel; daughter and son-inlaw, Teresa and Doug Taylor; and his daughter and son-in-law, Leontina Hormel and Chris Norden; 10 grandchildren: Jacob Berkey, Jennifer Lowe, Ann Lowe, Erin Hormel, Kristin Hormel, Sarah Mahaffey, Richard Mahaffey, Justin Hormel, Parker Hormel, and Madison Hormel; and his two great-grandchildren: Viva Berkey and Osiris Berkey. Monty is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Monty and Joellen loved their parish in Ephrata, Saint Rose of Lima. Monty will be laid to rest there on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Saint Rose of Lima church and cemetery. A rosary will be held at 12:15 p.m., and the funeral mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following mass will be the internment at the cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Saint Rose of Lima School gymnasium. Gifts or donations should be made in his honor to Saint Rose of Lima Parish or Elementary School.