Monte “Terrill” Thomas
October 8, 1971 — September 18, 2021
Terrill Thomas, 49, of Milton-Freewater, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Walla Walla. A celebration in honor of his 50th birthday will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Posse Grounds in Milton-Freewater.
Terrill, a cowboy through and through, was born on October 8, 1971, in Walla Walla, to Monte and Dawn (Kayser) Thomas. He was raised on the family ranch in Milton-Freewater, with his younger brother, Mitch. He attended school in Milton-Freewater, and graduated from McLoughlin High School in 1990. Following high school, he attended Walla Walla Community College and then Washington State University, graduating in 1994 with an Animal Science degree and a minor in Agricultural Business. On October 18, 1997, he finally married Heidi Jones. They lived in Milton-Freewater, where together they made the decision to pursue Terrill’s dream of running cattle. Their motto was “do what you love and you’ll find a way to make a living,” and they did just that with their daughter, Macy, born in January 2003. It was never an easy endeavor and wasn’t without struggle, but they never went hungry, always had a roof over their heads, and built a wonderful family and strong network of friends who have supported them steadily and generously throughout their entire lives.
Terrill was involved in many organizations, including 4-H, FFA, the Cayuse Junior Rodeo Association, NHSRA, NIRA, NPRA, PRCA, and both the Washington and Oregon Cattlemen’s Associations. He graciously gave much of his time volunteering when he could, as well as providing resources to anyone in need. He enjoyed competing in rodeos as a calf roper, team roper, steer roper, and steer wrestler, and could be found on horseback any time he had the opportunity. Through the good, as well as the bad, Terrill’s love was cattle. He had tremendous knowledge of his herd, as well as everyone else’s, and his photographic memory was a huge asset in all his endeavors. He built strong relationships with those around him, and had immense appreciation for the good crew of people he amassed along the way. We will greatly miss the gentle and sincere way he lived his life, how he so willingly helped others, and his expertise in ranching.
Survivors include his wife, Heidi; daughter, Macy; and mother, Dawn Thomas of Milton-Freewater; his brother, Mitch and his wife Katy and their children Neah and Payson Thomas of Baker City; his horse, Elvis; his faithful dog, Bud; and numerous relatives found across the northwest. He is preceded in death by his father, Monte Thomas of Milton-Freewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Milton-Freewater Junior Show, PO Box 379, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862 or Pioneer Posse, PO Box 478, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
