Monte G. Thomas
July 16, 1941 — August 21, 2019
Monte G. Thomas of Milton-Freewater, passed away on August 21, 2019, at the age of 78.
He was born on July 16, 1941, in Walla Walla, to Ralph “Zeke” Thomas and Virginia (Tarwater) Thomas. Raised in a ranching family, Monte was a member of 4-H and FFA. He graduated from Wa-Hi and attended Cal-Poly in San Luis Obispo. He returned home to Walla Walla, continuing to rodeo and ranch, while working as a butcher for Frank Curcio, until starting his own business. He married Dawn Kayser of Centerville, WA and they moved to the ranch on Stateline Rd, where the family still lives today.
Monte was involved with agriculture and rodeo his whole life. His father Zeke roped competitively, and Monte preferred the timed events as well, competing in Calf Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling and Steer Tripping. He was a PRCA Gold Card holder, and also competed in the NRA (now NPRA). He and Dawn hosted many “Froghollow Ropers” ropings at their home arena over the years, as well as practice sessions for College, High School, and Junior Rodeos. A Past President of both the Northwest Steer Ropers and the Pioneer Posse, Monte competed in rodeos across the U.S. and Canada and helped put on many a rodeo in the area, including being a Chute Boss for the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Rodeo for many years. Monte had operated both a custom slaughter business and a yew bark operation, then became a USDA Brand Inspector for the State of Oregon, while continuing to farm and Ranch.
Monte is survived by his wife, Dawn Thomas; sons, Terrill and Mitch; daughters-in-law, Heidi and Katy; and three grandchildren, Macy, Neah and Payson; as well as siblings, Nancy Lee Moses, Virginia Cox and Orin Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Junior Show Grounds, located behind Bordertown Feed, 84575 Highway 11, Milton Freewater. The family requests that you bring your branding irons. Tri-tip dinner provided, side dish or dessert will be potluck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the Milton-Freewater Junior Show P.O. Box 379 Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com