Monica Gallegos
Sept. 20, 1966 — Nov. 18, 2019
The Creator called our Mother home on November 18, 2019, at 9:55 p.m. She was surrounded by loved ones and fought to her every last breath.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the VFW in Walla Walla, with a lunch to follow. Everyone is invited to come and say their good-byes.
Survived by her husband, four children and two grandchildren.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and for your prayers and love.
Sincerely, the Gallegos Tribe.