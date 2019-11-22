Monica Gallegos

Sept. 20, 1966 —  Nov. 18, 2019

The Creator called our Mother home on November 18, 2019, at 9:55 p.m.  She was surrounded by loved ones and fought to her every last breath.

    Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the VFW in Walla Walla, with a lunch to follow.  Everyone is invited to come and say their good-byes.

Survived by her husband, four children and two grandchildren.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and for your prayers and love.

    Sincerely, the Gallegos Tribe.

