Monica A. Streff
January 1, 1935 — December 16, 2021
Monica Anne Schwebach Streff, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and longtime dedicated nurse, died Dec. 16 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. She was 86 and had been healthy and active until May.
Her husband of 65 years, Eldyn John Streff, 91, died the following day, after a long illness and less than 24 hours after being told of her death.
Monica was the daughter of Mike and Anna (Bricher) Schwebach. She was born on a farm outside Dell Rapids, South Dakota, on Jan. 1, 1935, in difficult but loving circumstances: Her own mother died of breast cancer when Monica was only 11 months old. Monica’s son, Mike, marveled that a woman “knowing no mother of her own had turned into the best mother ever.”
Tragedy dogged her family early on, as she lost a sister and brother in a car accident in their young adulthood and another sister and brother to cancer in early adulthood. Those losses caused her to prioritize her family above all else, but did not dim the sense of fun that had her chosen her tiny high school’s prom queen.
When Monica turned 80, her children and grandchildren gathered at the then-family home in Olathe, Kan., to tell stories of her cheerfulness, kindness and fierce devotion to family. Many wept.
After graduating from high school in 1952, Monica graduated from Presentation School of Nursing in Sioux Falls in 1956. She met Eldyn Streff, from nearby Salem and a bookkeeper for International Harvester Company, and they married in 1956. They raised five children and Monica worked, often nights, as a registered nurse at nursing homes and hospitals. She followed her husband as he was transferred from Sioux Falls to Huron, S.D., then Walla Walla; Pleasanton, Calif.; Plano, Texas; and finally Olathe, Kan., where she worked in Olathe Medical Center’se cardiac rehabilitation unit until retiring at age 70 in 2005.
Monica loved to play bridge and to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, and flowers in her garden. She and Eldyn were longtime members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, volunteering in the accounting department. They lived in their family home in Olathe until they became frail, then moved to an apartment and then a care facility, and then in May 2021, to be near their children at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.
Monica is survived by her son, Mike Streff and daughter-in-law Sara Streff of Moneta, VA.; her daughter, Pam Streff of Moneta; her daughter, Susan Heyroth and son-in-law Pete Heyroth of Moneta; her daughter, Sally Buzbee of Washington DC and her daughter, Mary Jane Baker and son-in-law Tom Baker of Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and sisters, Bernie, George, Vince, Jim and Grace Schwebach; and by an infant granddaughter, Anne Marie Buzbee.
A memorial service for Monica and Eldyn will be held this summer in Kansas. Donations can be sent to Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe.