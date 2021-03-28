Mitchell Alan Roeder
November 16, 1962 — March 17, 2021
Mitchell Alan Roeder, of Milton Freewater, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla from a heart attack.
He was the fourth child of Orville and Lucille (Illis) Roeder, born on November 16, 1962, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla.
He attended school at Sharpstein Elementary, Pioneer Junior High, and graduated in 1981 from Walla Walla High School.
He enjoyed playing sports all of his life. He played Pee-Wee football, Little League baseball, ran Cross-Country, slow pitch softball (for the Union Bulletin) and bowling from the age of 6. He was lieutenant in ROTC and captain of the drill team. He coached youth bowlers, was a member of ABC/USBC, and was on the local board as well as being President of the Walla Walla USBC association for many years. He was involved with his wife’s and mother’s philanthropic organization helping with caterings and St. Jude radiothons and was named a Zeus. He also was part of the 3rd base crowd called Lou’s Crew at the Walla Walla Sweets Baseball games for 10 years.
Mitch worked for the Walla Walla Union Bulletin from the age of 9 as a paper carrier, on to the mailroom in high school then to the circulation department, becoming single copy service coordinator/do everything guy until his death.
While working in circulation he met Trudy Clark (front desk receptionist) in 1981. They married on April 30, 1988. They welcomed their son James (Jimmy) in September 1990 and shortly after came their daughter Andrea (Sissy) in January 1992.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Trudy at the home; son Jimmy and daughter-in-law, Pressy and soon to be grandson in June of Walla Walla; daughter, Andrea and her partner, Kaitlyn Doublin of Milton-Freewater; siblings, Rickie Roeder and wife Vickie of Kennewick, Lori Jo Cross of Walla Walla, Perry Roeder of Walla Walla, and Tammy Roeder and her partner Ellen Payne of Milton-Freewater; nephews and nieces: Tim Roeder, Ambrea Heimgartner and husband Nick of Walla Walla, Nicholas Roeder and girlfriend Bri Gaines of Kennewick, Ashley Goiri and husband Jared of Kennewick, Dakota Roeder of California, Michael Roeder of Kennewick; he was a great uncle to Amiria Cross, Braiden Walters, Grayson Groom of Walla Walla, Quintin and Xander Goiri of Kennewick, Tayler Thompson of Walla Walla, and Leo Roeder of Kennewick; many cousins; he will also be missed by his dog, Latte and cat, Keepers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and Orville in 2018; nephew Marcus; and his wife’s parents, Jim and Jeannette Clark.
A viewing was held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater. A memorial celebration will be on May 1, 2021, at Fort Walla Walla at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN online at www.stjude.org in Mitch’s name.
Mitch will be missed by many, but never forgotten.