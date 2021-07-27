February 19, 1917 — July 17, 2021
Minnie Balkin Klein passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. At the age of 104, this beautiful woman had seen so much in her lifetime and had incredible stories to tell.
Minnie was born in Chicago, IL, on February 19, 1917, to parents Samuel and Mary Balkin. She grew up in Chicago, where her parents operated a hand laundry. Being the wife of an Air Force pilot, Minnie always felt very fortunate to travel the world and live in places many people are not familiar with, such as the Azores and Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. Minnie and her husband Mel endured much discrimination in her earlier years. She told a story of going with her father when she was a little girl to look for an apartment to live in, but many places where they went had signs up that read “No Dogs or Jews Allowed.” Although most of Minnie’s parent’s relatives were killed during the Holocaust, she and her parents chose to live their life without anger. In her twenties, Minnie worked for Marshall Fields Department Store, in their Millinery Department designing hats. She was very successful there until they learned that she was Jewish and then was let go.
Minnie married Melvin Klein on December 5, 1937. Melvin passed away from complications of ALS on September 3, 1993. Minnie and Melvin were very proud and devoted active members of every Jewish community where they lived throughout Mel’s military career moves. She lived through much discrimination throughout her years but never let that get her down. No matter what she was going through, she always remained very upbeat and positive, and you very rarely ever heard her complain about anything. She loved everyone she met, and in return, everyone loved her. Up until Covid hit, everyone who came to see Minnie could not leave until she gave them a hug and sang her favorite song, “A Bushel and A Peck.” Minnie was a member of the Jolly Circle Club ever since she moved to Weston in 1996. At the age of 95, Minnie handwrote her 28-page autobiography with memories of her wonderful life. In the closing of her autobiography Minnie wrote, “When the Good Lord wants me, I’m ready. I’ve led a life, in my wildest dreams, I never thought to myself I was capable of living.” Minnie was a great believer in prayer. She would start each day before breakfast and end each day at bedtime with prayers in Hebrew for all family and friends going through a hard time.
One of Minnie’s fondest memories was when her Great Grandson asked her to come to his 2nd Grade class on her 99th birthday for his “Show & Tell.” He was so proud of his 99-year-old Grandmother and wanted his classmates to meet her. She sat and told the children what school was like when she was growing up and told them to always respect their elders. Minnie had an uncle by the name of Herman Hurwitz, who told her stories about being friends with Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickock.
Minnie is survived by her daughter Andrea Greer (Lynn) of Weston; son Norman Klein of Sardinia, Italy; Granddaughters Gretchen Crowder (Michael) of West Richland, WA; Hillary Pumphrey (Scott) of Touchet, WA; Kim Klein of Bausman, PA; Grandsons, Adrian Klein (Molly) of Portland, OR; and Eric Klein (Malia) of Anchorage, AK.; and Great Grandchildren Kyler, Cooper, Kase, & Piercy Pumphrey; Rowan & Olivia Klein, Hudson Klein, and Marlo Houser along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin in 1993 and brothers Leo and Sol Balkin. The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to Walla Walla Community Hospice, Dr. Scott Fry, and his staff; and caregivers Yvonne Dickison, Lisa Uptain, Rosalie Pupo, and Melanie Hearn, and the entire Weston community that embraced her.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 1 pm, at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla, WA, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Weston Community Church in Weston, OR. Visitation will be at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater, OR. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5-7 pm, and also on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 10-11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel in Walla Walla or to The Diskin Orphan Home of Israel through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
