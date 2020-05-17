Miles Vibrant Hiddleson
Oct. 13, 1946 — May 3, 2020
Miles Vibrant Hiddleson, was born on October 13, 1946, to Lynn Paul Hiddleson and Ruby Bockoven-Hiddleson-Teal.
He lived with his parents and attended school in Walla Walla.From 1966-1975, Miles lived in Medical Lake, WA where he obtained medical care for his various health needs.
In 1980, he joined his Valley Residential Services Family. During his time with VRS, he had various roommates and staff, which he considered family.
Over the years, Miles was very active in the Walla Walla community and worked and helped out at many local businesses including Zip Zone and St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store.
Miles was very social, he attended church regularly and enjoyed sports games and many other events. Miles participated in Special Olympics for over 25 years, and enjoyed cheering for his team even when he could no longer compete.
Miles had many friends, and in his younger days walked all over town to visit them all.
He greeted most with, “Hi Hotdog!” and brought smiles to the faces of most everyone he met. Miles’ parents definitely knew what they were doing when they gave him the middle name “Vibrant,” because he was “Bright” and “Full of life.”
Miles is survived by his guardians, Phil and Jan Rolf; brother, Larry Teal, sister-in-law, Janet Teal; nephew, Jason Teal; niece, Melissa (Missy) Bates; three great-nephews, two great-nieces and one great-great niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Coraleen Hiddleson-Eggleston.
A Celebration of Life will be planned, when allowed. Instead of flowers or memorial contributions, please feel free to make a donation to the Walla Walla Special Olympics Team in Memory of Miles Hiddleson, at impact.sowa.org/wallawalla or on facebook at the link posted on the @smilesformileshiddleson Page.