Mike Stiles
March 28, 1962 — Dec. 3, 2019
On the morning of December 3, 2019, Mike Stiles passed away peacefully of natural causes.
He was 57 years old.
A graveside service will be held December 17 at 1 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla.
Mike (Spike) was born in Walla Walla on March 28, 1962, to Grant and Meda Stiles. He graduated from Walla Walla High School and attended Walla Walla Community College. He lived most of his life in Walla Walla.
He was an avid bicycler and would routinely ride up the South Fork River, Pike’s Peak or anywhere else he found interesting. He rode with his brother Jim down the Oregon Coast and from Portland to Walla Walla. He was an amazing cyclist.
Spike built electric guitars and basses as a hobby. He created them from scratch with his own unique body shape and headstock design. He named them JAMRS guitars. JAMRS is an acronym for Jim, Arthur, Mike, Robert, Stiles, the combination of he and his brother Jim’s names.
He was a caregiver for our parents until their passing devoting countless hours with no compensation to ensure their health, safety and quality of life. We can never thank him enough for this tremendous sacrifice.
Spike worked in the family business Carbide Saw Service where they sharpened saw blades, hand saws, planer knives and just about anything that needed sharpening. He worked with Dad until his passing and continued the business until today.
He had a weekly radio show at Whitman College called JAMRS Radio and would create a playlist and email it out before each show. He loved music with all his heart.
Spike worked for Jim McGuinn at Hot Poop where he helped Jim with the daily activities of running Hot Poop as well as fixing and setting up guitars.
He is survived by his siblings, Kay and John Ludi, David and Ayantu Stiles, Jim and Lynn Stiles, Patty and Paul Neiffer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Spike was a fantastic person with incredible capability. He could do almost anything. Most of all, he loved all of us and we will miss him forever.
Goodbye Spike, we love you. We will see you up in Heaven one day!