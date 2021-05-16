Mike Richmond
1957 - 2021
On April 14, 2021, the world lost a great one —
Mike Richmond was a loving dad, husband, brother and friend to so many people. Mike died at home with family and friends at his bedside following a long and courageous battle with colorectal cancer.
Mike was born in 1957 in Pullman, Washington while his dad was playing football for the WSU Cougars. The family moved to Port Townsend where Mike grew up with his four sisters on the campus of Fort Worden Juvenile Treatment Center, where Mike’s dad worked as a Social Worker. After the closure of Fort Worden, the family moved to Walla Walla where Mike attended Walla Walla High School. Mike played quarterback for the Wa-Hi Football team, was a member of the golf team and played trombone in the marching and stage bands.
Following graduation in 1975, Mike went on to attend WSU where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and Marching Band. Mike was known by his fraternity brothers as “inspirational and entertaining”— giving his heart and soul to the activities of the fraternity and making everyone laugh along the way.
Mike married the love of his life, Eileen Lindsay in 1986 and he was immediately a superstar step-dad for her children Doug and Darren. Mike and Eileen went on to have a daughter of their own, Darcie, who inherited both her parent’s athleticism and love of golf.
Mike’s career was a result of his love of golf from a very young age—his dream was to become a PGA Golf Professional and in 2000 he completed his PGA Apprenticeship and saw his dream fulfilled. Mike then worked at several private golf clubs, but his career culminated with his Assistant Golf Professional position at Mill Creek Country Club (MCCC). Mike’s relationship with every member of MCCC was a treasure he held very deeply and one that was reciprocal with all the members where he was known as a beloved golf professional and friend.
Mike and Eileen celebrated, amid the cancer treatments, the arrival of their grandson, Miles Henry O’Laughlin—Henry for Mike’s dad’s middle name. In Mike’s final days it was a highlight for him to see Miles and to be able to share some stories and life lessons. Mike’s legacy is summed up by his lifelong friend Tom Reser …. “Mike will forever be remembered for his kindness to others, his unbelievable optimism and sense of humor throughout his illness and his love of football, golf and friends and family”.
Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Habash (Yousef); and parents, Floyd and Carole. His memory will forever be held in the hearts of his wife, Eileen; daughter, Darcie O’Laughlin (Brian – grandson Miles); stepson, Doug Carlton, stepson, Darren Carlton (Sandra–grandchildren Kaidan, Paisley, Blake and Austin); sisters, Kathy Covey (Clark), Cheryl Richmond-Witwer (John), Linda Winnett (Scott); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike has asked that any contributions to his memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Throughout his battle with cancer as an adult, he made numerous comments to his family about how he couldn’t bare the thought of children suffering with cancer. No more suffering our husband, father, brother, friend…we will look forward to “teeing it up with you again one day”.