Miguel Justino Rodriguez
April 14, 1933 — March 21, 2021
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Miguel “Mike” Justino Rodriguez, passed at his home in College Place in the company of his family on Saturday, March 21.
Miguel loved people. He was known to all as the friendliest man they ever knew. Miguel’s radiant smile on his rugged face will be an indelible memory for his children and friends. Every person he met was a friend in the making. He loved to share a laugh, a handshake, and an “abrazo” with friends. Generous and compassionate in spirit and action, he was always ready to give a helping hand to family and friends.
Miguel was born on April 14, 1933, in Tanque de Dolores, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, to Elías and Pomposa Ruíz Rodriguez. Miguel loved life and work. He drove horses with his father across the high mountain deserts of northern Mexico. At the age of fourteen, he crossed the Rio Grande River and worked as a farm laborer in many states such as Texas, Arkansas, California, and Michigan. Miguel was proud of his participation in the Bracero program that brought Mexican laborers to the United States.
In 1958, Miguel asked Teresa Banda Lopez to dance with him at the Mexican Independence Day dance in Catorce, S.L.P., and within 16 days they married. Miguel worked in the United States and sent his earnings to his family in Mexico. In 1961, Miguel began to work for Ted and Rose Larson at the Larson farmstead on Stateline Road. With generous support from the Larson family, Miguel arranged for Teresa and their three children to move to the Walla Walla valley in 1964.
In 1964, Miguel and Teresa were baptized in the Walla Walla River and became members of the Stateline Seventh-day Church. Miguel helped form the Spanish company that founded the Walla Walla Spanish SDA Church. He loved to study the Bible and share his love for sacred scripture. As part of the SDA Prison Ministry for decades, Miguel gave Bible studies to inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Miguel and Teresa had three more children and settled down in a small home on Stateline Road he called “La Casita.” He worked at Christensen Lumber for years as a logger, planer operator, and truck driver making deliveries to construction sites. Mike instilled a tremendous work ethic and love for education in his family. Miguel became an independent contractor and built his family a new home from top to bottom in College Place. He traveled as far away as Alaska and California to do work. In addition, he began to build and remodel a series of homes and apartments as rental properties. Miguel was a familiar sight in his Ford pick-up truck, laden with power tools, moving from property to property.
Outside of work, Miguel loved to travel: road trips to Mexico, Canada, and across America; Amtrak train rides; visiting state capitol buildings; and trips to Paris, Geneva, Rome, and the Swiss Alps. During a visit to New York, Miguel gave a fascinating guest speaker lecture on life as farm laborer in the Bracero program and won a rousing ovation from students at St. John’s University.
Miguel loved to play baseball with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners. Miguel ran the Lilac Bloomsday races in Spokane more than 25 times. Miguel was a member of the Walla Walla YMCA and loved to swim, lift weights, and share a post-workout refreshment with his YMCA friends.
Miguel is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children: Blanca Dougherty, Walla Walla, Mike Jr., Jane Lew, West Virginia, Lisa Villeneuve, Cernex, France, Jaime, New York, New York, Diane, Olympia; and 10 grandchildren. His daughter, Rosa preceded him in death in 2015.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.