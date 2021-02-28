Mickey Robert Fogg
December 1, 1961 — February 23, 2021
Mickey Robert Fogg was born in Cassville, MO to Charles (Dick) Fogg and Norma Lee (Susie) Walden Fogg on December 1, 1961. After a year-long battle with Sezary (Lymphoma) he passed away peacefully in his home on February 23, 2021.
The family was so excited to learn of a redhead in the family, the first in the family since his Irish, great-grandfather Brewer. Mickey lived in Seligman, MO and attended school at Southwest Elementary in Washburn, MO. In 1974 the family moved to Athena, OR. Mickey attended school in the Athena-Weston school district, graduating from Weston-McEwen High School in 1980. At 16 he began a summer-weekend job in Operator Services with Pacific Northwest Bell. This became his career. After a few years he became a lineman and remained with the company through all their changes until his retirement, 43 years later in January, 2021.
In 1993 he married Lynette Oberg, his loving wife of over 27 years. Together they raised their children, Jaclyn, Ryan and Maya.
Mickey was an avid reader as well as a car, airplane, and hard rock enthusiast. He and his brother Mark loved anything with a motor and, at an early age, entertained others with being able to identify any and every car coming down the road from quite a distance away. He loved driving fast cars, and was willing to try just about anything. Highlights included flying in B-24, driving a Viper and bungee jumping. He loved taking his kids to sporting events and rock concerts and, of course, he and Lynette’s favorite place on earth, Disneyland!
He was preceded in death by both parents, and an infant brother, Billy Frank. He is survived by his wife, Lynette; his children, Jackie (Dylan), Milton-Freewater, son Ryan (Bre), and Maya (Danny) all of Walla Walla; five grandchildren; sister, Vicki Rencken (Milan) of Hermiston, OR; brothers, Greg Fogg, Springfield, MO, Kim Fogg, Hermiston, OR and Mark (Davina) Fogg, Walla Walla; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his other family, the Obergs.
Mickey and the family are so appreciative of the care and comfort provided by his medical team.
At his request there will be a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the WW Cancer Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.