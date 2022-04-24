Michelle Elizabeth Marie Pinza
— April 5, 2022
Michelle Elizabeth Marie Pinza unexpectedly passed away April 5, in her hometown of Walla Walla.
Michelle was a wild child, she spent her days playing with friends in her neighborhood, riding bikes, swimming and doing anything she thought was exciting.
As a teen her passion was ROTC. She loved participating in Drills and learning Marksmanship. She was always willing to drop everything for ROTC trips and competitions.
In adulthood she became a mother to her son Damian, he was the pride and joy of her life, she wanted him to have the best life possible.
The past few years were very hard for Michelle due to medical issues, but she was always resilient using humor to cope. Her smile and laugh were infectious, and she will always be remembered for that.
Michelle is survived by her son, Damian Pinza; sisters, Kayla Pinza, Calibur Spalinger; brother, Kaidin Trumbull; and parents, Tammy and Nathan Trumbull; as well as a bonus mom, Kelly Pack.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the community providers that supported Michelle over the last few years. A special thank you to Brian D for his unwavering support of Michelle. There will be a celebration of life sometime in the future.