Michele A. Clark Isitt
Nov. 11, 1953 — Feb. 1, 2020
Michele was born and raised in the valley of Walla Walla. Her father, Robert W. Clark, was vice-president at Baker Boyer Bank and her mother, Delores M. Clark, was head secretary for the science department at Wa-Hi. Michele graduated from Wa-Hi; she had so many family and friends that she made proud. Then, one day her Dad told her she needed to start thinking about her future and career if you wanted to have a family. He suggested that she become a nurse and she did just that. Michele went to the Community College, taking day and night classes, and graduated in 1976 with a degree in Nursing. As a RN, Michele started to work at St. Mary hospital where she remained for 43 years.
Michele met Craig Isitt and they married in the same church her parents married in. She and Craig had two beautiful children; Mackenzie Michele and Cameron Michael. She loved her children fiercely; they were the world to her. You could say out of everything that the two of them were her greatest accomplishments.
As Michele grew in her career as an RN she was also growing with the community. She was becoming our St. Mary; she helped so many people heal and pass on in this world. The community and hospital lost a friend, nurse, and mom but we have gained an angel who is now up in heaven looking down on all of us with all the others that have gone before us.
Rest in peace dear Michele. You will be missed but not forgotten. You will always be in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at Blue Mountain Community Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A Reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence St. Mary Cancer Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
