Michael Walter Hermann
Sept. 19, 1959 — Jan. 20, 2020
Mike was called to Heaven far too soon on January 20, 2020, in Spokane, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 19, 1959, in Walla Walla, and resided in Spokan. He was born to Lenora F. (Gray) Hermann and Walter P. Hermann of Walla Walla.
Mike married the love of his life, Linda J. (Oleson) Hermann, September 24, 1983. They were together until Linda passed in 2012 of breast cancer. They met when Linda was a young starry-eyed fan of his band and would watch him rehearse in the basement of her mother’s home.
Mike was a kind and gentle man that loved his family. He was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He always made sure nobody was without. He loved to go fishing. When younger, he would take his daughter snorkeling and look for fishing lures. When his son was born he taught him how to fish and the little things a father is suppose to teach his son.
Mike had a passion and love for music. He was an amazing electric guitar player. He was able to listen to the songs and play the music without even looking at the notes. Before his daughter was born, in his earlier years, he played in a few bands. The most memorable band was named STRANGER. Mike was lead guitarist and backup vocals. The greatest moment was when Stranger opened for the famous band Blue Oyster Cult in front of 4,000+ fans.
After his daughter was born Mike became a great sand blaster and painter and continued with the career for almost 40 years. Sandblasting and painting took him all over the U.S. He sandblast and painted the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI, sandblast and painted many bridges including Detroit bridges. He came to settle in Spokane, and worked for the same company for over 20 years.
Mike is survived by his father, Walter P. Hermann; daughter, Shannon (Matthew) McGehee and grandchildren, Bryan and Breanna McGehee; son, Michael B. Hermann; two sisters, Peggy Stiles (two nephews, one niece, and their four children) and Pam (Jim) Richardson (one nephew, one niece, and their six children); four brothers, Pat (Sarah) Hermann (one nephew, one niece, and their three children); Rick (Lorianne) Hermann (two neices); Ray Hermann; and Randy (Sara) Hermann (three nieces); brother-in-law, Daniel (Nhi) Dashiell (one niece and her children); and many more nieces and nephews and their children. Mike is preceded in death by his love, Linda J. Hermann; mother, Lenora F. Hermann; mother and father-in-law, Christine and David Oleson; brother-in-law, Robert “Smokey” Stiles; brother-in-law, Bill Oleson; and sister-in-law, Wanda Montgomery.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, College Place WA, with a reception to follow at the cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Memorial contributions may be made to the www.gofundme.com account made for Mike Hermann. Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at: www.herringgroseclose.com