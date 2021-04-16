Michael T. Summers
— March 21, 2021
On March 21, 2021, Michael T. Summers passed away at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Clarence Summers; and one son, Joshua Summers. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Summers; and his brother, James Halfmoon; other siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was an avid nature lover and wonderful artist. He will live on in all the hearts of those close to him. We will have a small celebration of life pot luck at Yantis Park on Sunday April 18, in Milton-Freewater.