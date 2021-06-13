Michael Ray Spanish
September 17, 1947 — May 20, 2021
On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Michael R. Spanish, beloved husband, father, and papa, passed away in his home at age 73, after a courageous 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He fought with honorable strength to the very end and was surrounded by love every step of the way.
Michael was born September 17, 1947, at the fighting weight of 4lbs 10oz to Mike and Alice Spanish in Colfax, WA. He lived most of his life in Walla Walla, and attended Columbia Basin College, Eastern Washington, and Central Washington where he studied history and education. Later, he joined the automotive business with his father. Michael owned the Union 76/Unocal gas station on 9th then later Main Street Conoco until his retirement.
Michael met the love of his life Catherine Monette Smith in the summer of 1966. On September 27, 1969, they married and were eventually blessed with two daughters and one son.
Michael had a passion for the outdoors. His fondest memories as a child was hunting, fishing, and horseback riding with his father. He instilled that love of outdoors to his children. He was an avid sports lover and spent much of his free time on the golf course with his long-time friends and son. Michael was a coach and umpire for Pacific Little League for several years. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree, the Bowling League, Elks Club, and Vets Memorial Golf Course.
Many kids throughout the years, whether from work, baseball, or neighborhood friends, referred to Michael as “like a father.” He was known for his patience, hard work devotion to family, and his humor. His children lived to make him proud and make him laugh.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Michael, among them: to work hard for what you want in life. Think before you act. The outdoors is a chapel. Food is our love language. And that if people did not laugh at your joke… tell it again, but louder! They clearly did not hear it the first time.
We would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, family, and medical professional for their love and support throughout this incredibly challenging year. Michael was very loved, and he felt it.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike, and Alice Spanish. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine; his children, Kim Ramsey (fiancé Eric Endres), Kerrie Otipoby (husband Kevin), and Jim Spanish (wife Kelly); his sister, Carol Hays (Ron Hay); and grandchildren, Jacob, James, Stella, Henry, Elyse, and Evan.
A Memorial mass will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church; officiating, Father Matthew Nicks. Memorial contribution can be to Walla Walla Community Hospice though the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
