Michael Ray Harding
January 23, 1950 — March 10, 2022
Michael Ray Harding, better known as Mike or Hard to his family and friends, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Walla Walla Veterans Home surrounded by his family. In December 2013, Mike was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease from Agent Orange exposure and in 2019 was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Onset Dementia.
Mike was born on Monday, January 23, 1950, in Walla Walla, to Raymond and Hazel Harding. He is the second eldest of six. Mike attended Paine Elementary School, Garrison Junior High and graduated for Walla Walla High School in 1968. He worked various after school and summer jobs while growing up and went to work for the family well drilling business when he graduated from high school until he enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam Era. After his discharge from the Army, he went back to work drilling wells with his father and much much later his son, Blake and brother, Jerry. Mike became a partner in Harding Drilling when Raymond semi-retired and became Owner/Operator after Raymond’s passing. Harding Drilling has been family owned and operated since 1945.
Mike met Anna Bloomberg in the fall of 1977 and they married in June 1979. Mike was an avid outdoors sportsman when time allowed, and it seemed to always allow. He was either going to mountains, fishing, hunting, or looking for mushrooms. The story’s that could be told.
Mike is survived by his wife, Anna; son’s, Blair and Blake; grandchildren: Jaci, Natalee and Gunner Harding; brother’s, Pat (Nancy) Harding, Jerry (Tamala) Harding, Tom (Kathleen) Harding, Kelly (Kris) Harding; brother and sister-in-law, Onie and Lisa Bloomberg; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel; and sister, Sandra.
The Harding family would like to thank the Veterans Home staff for the care they provided Mike during his short stay. Mike was appreciative of everyone there for their kindness and was especially fond of Adrian, Teresa, Jason, and Lisa. A special thank you to Paramedic’s Kelly and Chris for helping Mike out when he made his hamburger run.
Service will be held Friday, March 25 at 3 p.m. at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 92 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla WA or through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.