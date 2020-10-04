Michael Peter Yelenich
April 5, 1951 — September 26, 2020
Pete Yelenich, 69, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on Saturday September 26, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney Disease.
Pete was born in Walla Walla to Peter and Margie Yelenich on April 5, 1951. He was the oldest of three children.
Pete attended elementary school at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where he served as an altar boy, Pioneer Junior High and Walla Walla High School. After graduating from Wa-Hi in 1969, Pete entered the draft for the Vietnam War, and joined the U.S. Navy in November 1970.
Pete served proudly in the U.S. Navy until November 1976 (4 years active duty and 2 years reserve duty). While on active duty he served as a Fireman aboard the U.S.S. Francis Hammond DE-1067 based out of San Diego. He spent almost 3 years of his active duty time deployed at sea with much of it being off the coast of Vietnam. He received the following medals during his time in the Navy: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal Combat Action Ribbon, and Naval Achievement Medal.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy as an E-5, Pete returned to Walla Walla where he worked 2 years for Pacific Power and Light, 12 years for United Parcel Service and 2 years as a Snap-on Tool dealer. When Uncle Bob’s Tavern came up for sale at 430 W. Main, Pete decided to buy it and, changed the name to Fat Cat’s Tavern & Grill. Pete owned and operated Fat Cat’s for 29 years until he decided to sell it and retire. Pete and his daughter Hollie built up quite a reputation in town. Folks often referred to Fat Cat’s as having the best burger and the coldest beer in town.
Pete was a Chevrolet man and owned a few classics back in the day. In high school he and his buddies all had hot rods, and on a Friday or Saturday night they’d be out “cruising the gut”. Pete’s car was a 57 Chevy Belair 2 door hardtop in candy apple red with plenty of chrome. In later life, Pete owned multiple Chevy trucks to tow his camping trailer.
In his early years, Pete enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, golfing, hunting, country music and dancing. Later in life he liked to BBQ, entertain, play cards, travel and watch golf and football. He loved Priest Lake and being in the mountains, road trips and going on cruise ships with his wife Kim. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Pete is survived by his wife, Kim Yelenich; first wife, Linda Ek and their daughters, Jennifer (Tony) Barr and Hollie Yelenich (Tim Streeter); his sister, Lynn Yelenich; and brother, Steve Yelenich; grandchildren, Vincent, Julianna and A.J; numerous nieces and nephews, and two step-children.
Herring Groseclose Funeral Home is in charge of Pete’s remains and we will be having a Celebration of Life as soon as we are able to do so. Pete will be placed in the Rock Garden at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s name to the National Kidney Foundation through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, Washington 99362.