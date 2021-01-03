Michael Paul Salazar
Sept. 7, 1978 — Dec. 24, 2020
Michael Paul Salazar passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Eve December 24, 2020, at his home in Touchet, WA. He was born on September 7, 1978, to Frank J. and Margaret Hilario Salazar, Sr. in Yakima, WA. He attended and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1997.
Mike had a great love for fishing, hunting and the outdoors. 10 years ago he accomplished his dream of owning his own business, Salt2Summit Guide Service. Taking people out on fishing and hunting trips was such a passion of his, and it really showed. Mike never met a stranger! He was a world class sportsman and a true patriot. He was always one of the first to step up and volunteer for many Veteran and Law Enforcement fishing and duck hunting events. The number of veterans and police officers he got out on the water in his boat numbered in the hundreds. To say that he was the greatest, most loving father that ever was would be an understatement. He and Katie have taken their two children on all their outdoor adventures since they were born. The impact he has made here on earth is immeasurable and he will be missed by many.
Michael is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Katie Wengreen; their two children, Michael Paul Jr. (5 1/2 years old) and Sadie Marie (3 1/2 years old) of Touchet; parents, Frank and Margaret of College Place. Preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Francis Hilario; and his brother Frank Salazar Jr.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Monday, January 4, 2021, from 11-5pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 6:00 PM with Sister Helen Mason, officiant. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Father Raymond Kalema will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Ivy Cemetery in Prescott. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are limited to 30 people. Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe account added for Katie and her children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-katie-during-these-hard-times?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3Jij0SluGOTUJ0aUq61GV8tulTEJ4Yo8uIrVYM0ZmaisNjzUr_SjfQQBw, other gifts or donations may be made through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362, or in Mike’s name to The Fallen Outdoors at https://thefallenoutdoors.com/