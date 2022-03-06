Michael L. Bendix
— March 1, 2022
Michael L. Bendix, 76, passed away on March 1, 2022, peacefully at his home in Walla Walla. His long battle with a serious medical issue showed his courage in facing life challenges with bravery and perseverance. Despite the pain and suffering, he was a hero who was strong and gracious until the end.
Mike grew up in Spokane, Washington and attended Shadle Park High School and later attended Washington State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. His college career was interrupted by enlistment in the Army where he served in a Medevac unit from 1967-1970.
Mike met the love of his life, Pam, while attending WSU. They were married in May of 1967. Together they had three children. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He dedicated his time supporting them in their activities including soccer, horse showmanship and go kart racing. Some of his fondest memories were at Priest Lake, ID where his family has had property since the 1970s. The Bendix family legacy continues enjoying Priest Lake.
Mike spent his professional career at Kaman Industrial Technologies and had many fond memories of his time at Kaman.
He was competitive and enjoyed golfing, skeet shooting and loved anything motorized.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Les and Jean Bendix. He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Keith (and Renae) Bendix; daughter, Tricia (and Brian) Wilson; son, Mike (and Veronica) Bendix; and brother, Hank (and Betty) Bendix. He was the grandfather of seven grandchildren: Seth, Emily, Cooper, Sarah, Gannon, Grady and Mia
Mike will be honored in a private Celebration of Life at a later date.