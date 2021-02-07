Michael Joesph Warren
July 25, 1950 — January 29, 2021
Michael Joesph Warren, 70, of Walla Walla, Washington, died on January 29, 2021. Michael Warren was born on July 25, 1950, in Walla Walla to Paul C. Warren and Shirley I. Warren.
He attended Shoreline High School in Burien, WA, Northwest Nazarine College in Nampa, ID, Aircraft Aviation School/Northridge University in Englewood, CA.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Shirley Warren. He is survived by his wife Deanne McMann Warren, and their two daughters, Michelle L. Warren, Melissa Jo Carlyle (Brian); two grandchildren, Micah Warren Carlyle, Preston Carlyle; mother-in-law, Shirley McMann, brother-in-law, Jeff McMann (Tarnmy), Michael Klitzke (Sherri); brothers, Robert Warren, Jim Warren of Seattle; sisters, Judy Warren of Seattle, Becky Falasco of Knoxville, TN; Cathy Warren deceased.
Michael moved to Walla Walla and worked for Martin Aviation /Bob Martin (best friend) selling airplanes in the Northwest area. Later he worked for Food Development Corp of Pasco, WA as a corporate pilot for Howard Kartchner and traveled with the airplanes to Greece, Libra and Turkey, setting up arial spraying operations and farm and dairy operations. Also set up the air ambulance service at St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla. He also worked for Battelle NW in Richland, WA as a corporate pilot / scientific research pilot all around the United States and all around the world with pilot Bob Hannigan. Michael retired from flying due to Parkinson disease in 1999.
In 1985, Michael started Michael Warren Insurance Agency & Investment and worked until his retirement in 2010. Now ran by is spouse and children and deceased employee Don Schack.
Michael was a past member of the Walla Walla Country Club, Walla Walla Exchange Club, Rocky Mt Elk Foundation, Walla Walla Air Show board. His hobby’s included golfing, collecting guns, flying is Piper Comanche airplane and swimming with his grandsons and his annual trip to Hawaii.
Michael was truly an amazing gifted man with a heart of gold and a gentle soul and will be loved and missed forever!
Private graveside services at Mountain View Cemetery on Feb. 17, 2021, at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Walla Walla Senior Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362.