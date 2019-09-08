Michael James Clark
1996 — 2019
Michael was born in Williston, North Dakota and graduated from Walla Walla High School.
Michael left us much too soon, we will miss his infectious smile, he loved to tease and prank the people closest to him.
Michael was passionate about the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre, Soft Ball with the Dynamic Devils, fishing and animals, especially his cat Oreo and his dog Bentley. He loved family BBQ’s and helping his Dad cook and vacations on the Oregon Coast.
He left behind parents, Julia and Hanley Morse and Richard and Sherrill Clark; his twin brother, Allan Clark; stepsister, Gidget Shenefield (Kevin); and stepbrother, Michael Fluharty (Holly). Also his Aunt, Joann Jensen (Greg) and Aunt Renee Morse (Vaugn); Uncles, Charles McMillen (Shelly), Danny McMillen (Pat), Freddie McMillen (Lisa); his Grandma Freda McMillen and Grandpa Don Morse; plus numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Aunt, Kay Bushman; Grandpa, Fred McMillen; Grandma, Barbara Morse; Grandparents, Bob and Deloris Clark and Ira and Mary Williams.
We love and miss you Michael, we will see you again.
You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts.