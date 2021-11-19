Michael J. Dinneen Nov 19, 2021 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael J. DinneenNov. 25, 1952 — Nov. 16, 2021BEAVERTON, OR -Michael John Dinneen, 68, died Nov. 16, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael John Dinneen Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Beaverton Pend Read more: Marty James Huie Nov 17, 2021 Peggy (McCorkell) Tucker Nov 17, 2021 Janet Marie (Gunderson) Headley Nov 15, 2021 Read more: Marty James Huie Nov 17, 2021 Peggy (McCorkell) Tucker Nov 17, 2021 Janet Marie (Gunderson) Headley Nov 15, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Feed Seed FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-ton Found FOUND: diamond ring on Rose St., Sale Full Moon Market 6 N Spokane Street Sale Yard sale ALL CLASSIFIEDS